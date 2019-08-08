iOne
 

Quiz

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào?

Thứ năm, 8/8/2019, 16:09 (GMT+7)
Xem ai có trí nhớ tốt nào?

1.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào?
Pinocchio 101 Dalmatians
The Aristocats Lady and the Tramp
The Great Mouse Detective Oliver and Company

2.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 1
Beauty and the Beast The Aristocats
Alice in Wonderland Lilo and Stitch
Fantasia Sleeping Beauty

3.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 2
Lady and the Tramp Beauty and the Beast
Robin Hood The Aristocats
The Great Mouse Detective Oliver and Company

4.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 3
The Little Mermaid The Princess and the Frog
Fantasia Cinderella
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Hercules

5.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 4
Meet the Robinsons The Incredibles
Bolt Ratatouille
Big Hero 6 Monsters University

6.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 5
Oliver and Company The Great Mouse Detective
The Sword in the Stone Peter Pan
Pinocchio The Rescuers

7.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 6
Sleeping Beauty Aladdin
The Great Mouse Detective The Fox and the Hound
Bambi The Sword in the Stone

8.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 7
Brave Tangled
Monsters, Inc. Frozen
Zootopia Brother Bear

9.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 8
Frozen Tangled
Brave Wreck-It Ralph
The Incredibles Coco

10.

Bạn có biết những ngôi nhà này xuất hiện trong phim Disney nào? - 9
Toy Story Cars
Toy Story 3 Ratatouille
Meet the Robinsons The Incredibles

